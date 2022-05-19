WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Gary Dean Yokeley, 80, a resident of Archie Yokeley Road, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on August 5, 1941 in Forsyth County, NC to Archie Damascus Yokeley and Harriett Ruth Sprinkle Yokeley. He along with his father ran the Shell Station on Highway 109 and later he retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 20 years of service. He raised and showed horses and was a member of Lexington Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mac Yokeley.
On Oct. 1, 1960, he married Vivian Frances McAdams, who survives of the home; also surviving is his daughter, Angie Hayworth and husband Joe of High Point; two sons, Ronnie Yokeley and wife Dianne of Welcome and Chad Yokeley and wife Shea of High Point;
sisters, Rhetta Anderson, Sandra Teague and husband Jerold, Kitty Presley, and Kathy Stark and husband Barry; brother, Greg Yokeley; sister-in-law, Brenda Yokeley; 8 grandchildren, Natalie Buckner (Adam), Trevor Yokeley (Kristin), Emma Hilton (Dwight), Ty Yokeley (Bailee), Trent Hayworth (Taylor), Kaylie Yokeley, Anna Yokeley, and Ally Yokeley; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Church of Christ with Brock Shanks officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallburg Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 – 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
