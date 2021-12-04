HIGH POINT — Gary David Hamrick, 73, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with the Rev. Richard Callahan officiating. Burial will be at Floral Garden Park at a later date.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.