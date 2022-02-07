THOMASVILLE — Garnie Bradley “Brad” Hunsucker, 95, of Thomasville passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pennybyrn Nursing Center. He was born on Jan. 3, 1927, in Montgomery Co. to the late Garnie Austin Hunsucker and Bessie Morris Hunsucker. Brad was a Troy High School graduate, where he then went on to serve his country in the Army where he was stationed in Germany for two years during WWII. He managed Lowder’s Supply Company for 14 years, then owned and operated his own retail supply business, The Plywood Store, which grew into four locations around North Carolina. Brad attended memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member of R.L. Pope Bible Class.
Brad served on the Thomasville City Council from 1971 — 1973, was a member of the Thomasville Buck club for 55 years, and one of the original Thomasville Sportsman’s Club members, which eventually became Colonial Country Club, a membership he held for more than 50 years. Golfing was one of his favorite pastimes. He was also a long-time member of the Thomasville Jaycees, and was a lifetime member of the Thomasville Rotary Club.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Flonnie Saunders and Foye Collins; and five brothers, Carlton Hunsucker, Johnny Hunsucker, Conley Hunsucker, Ollie Hunsucker and David Hunsucker.
He is survived by his loving companion Lynn Kirkman, of Greensboro; three sons, Gerald Bradley Hunsucker and wife Margaret, of Fuquay-Varina, Richard Dolan Hunsucker, of Thomasville, and Donald Bruce Hunsucker and wife Brenda Green, of Thomasville; one daughter, Lori Hunsucker King, of Archdale; eight grandchildren, Alice Marie Will and husband Chris, Cassandra Hunsucker, Crystal Michelle Temple and husband Danny, Richard Bradley Hunsucker, Zackary Bruce Hunsucker and wife Chloe, Ciara Patel and husband Henal, Hunter King and Morgan King; and three great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Will, Mason Patel and Henry Hunsucker.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Thomasville, NC, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m., with Rev. Gary Hunsucker officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kernersville VA Clinic, 1695 Kernersville Medical Pkwy., Kernersville, N.C. 27284. Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
