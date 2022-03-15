HIGH POINT — Gailya Miazza, 91, passed away Feb. 27, 2022.
Gailya was born in Mt. Sylvan, TX Oct. 29, 1930
She graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1951 and began a 15 yr. career in elementary education.
Upon relocating to Connecticut, she began a 33 year career with Mary Kay cosmetics, rising to be an Executive Senior Sales Director.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James F. Miazza III; 4 children, Jimbo, Gailya Ann Woodyard (Tom), Lydia Miazza and Gloria Brown (Jack); 8 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter.
Service will be Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Sechrest- Davis Funeral Home.
To express sympathy for the family - www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.