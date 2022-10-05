HIGH POINT — Gail McMillan Jackson age 64 daughter of the late George Richard McMillan and Sarah Patterson McMillan passed away Sept. 29, 2022 Thursday in High Point, North Carolina. She was a native of Washington, D.C. and a former resident of Red Springs, N.C.
Funeral services and final rites will be 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center in Red Springs, North Carolina. Interment will be in the Mack’s Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery. For additional information contact McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, North Carolina 910-739-3735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.