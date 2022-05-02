HIGH POINT — Freida Joyce Williamson, 84, of High Point passed away on April 30, 2022 at Friends Home West. She was born Dec. 16, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Ottis and Trixie Echols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters and four brothers. Freida was happily married for 44 years to Jimmy Lee Williamson Sr. until his death in 2005. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted, sweet and loving wife, mother and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Freida is survived by two children, son Jim Williamson and daughter Kathy Baker and husband John. She is also survived by grandchildren Abby Dolan and her husband Stephen; Lindsay Weisbrodt and her husband Chad, and four amazing great-grandchildren .
Graveside services celebrating Freida’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Floral Garden Memorial Park with the Reverend David Emery officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice and Friends Home West for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive High Point NC 27262 or Authoracare Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
