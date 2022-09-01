HIGH POINT — Fredrick Glenn Middlebrooks (lovingly known as Fred and Ricky), 65, was born to Willie Lee and Sarah Letha Middlebrooks on August 3, 1957. He peacefully transitioned at 7:34 p.m. on August 21, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family and friends who were singing and praising God. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lloyd Middlebrooks and Rev. Willie L. Middlebrooks Jr.
Fred attended High Point Public Schools and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1976. He then went on to serve his country for over 23 years, in the U.S. Marine Corps and later the N. C. Army National Guard, where he later retired from Battery A 5th Battalion 113th Field Artillery. During that time, he married the love of his life, Amber Denise James Middlebrooks on Sept. 22, 1979. Later their union was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Evan Renee Middlebrooks on Sept. 19, 1990. He was a loyal truck driver for over 35 years. He was a Deacon at Bethany Outreach Baptist Church in Jamestown, NC, where he shared his gift of singing.
