HIGH POINT — Frederick Clifton Council, 62, unexpectedly passed Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Homegoing services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, Assembly of Christ Church 301 E. Lexington Ave High Point NC. Burial will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services. Online condolences may be made at www.GilmoreFunerals.com
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Reparations commission wants a budget
- Police cracking down on roadways
- New clinic to operate 24 hours
- Area trio caps golf season with solid finishes
- Election board issues warning on mailer
- Fire forces school evacuation
- Report gauges damage to students
- Richard Dawson
- David Trotter
- Trinity turns back Randleman, 2-1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.