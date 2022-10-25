HIGH POINT — Frederick Clifton Council, 62, unexpectedly passed Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Homegoing services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, Assembly of Christ Church 301 E. Lexington Ave High Point NC. Burial will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services. Online condolences may be made at www.GilmoreFunerals.com

