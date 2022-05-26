HIGH POINT— Mr. Freddie Lee Byrth, 93, of High Point, NC, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Vernon, FL, a son of the late Thelma (Hill) Simmons and George Byrth. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (Neely) Byrth; and a brother, Buford Clemons.
Freddie spent his youth in Florida before traveling to North Carolina, where he developed his talent for cooking. He began working for Emerywood/High Point Country Club and earned the position of Head Chef before retiring after over 40 years of service. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Key to the City of High Point by Mayor Rebecca Smothers. Mayor Smothers also proclaimed Feb. 28 “Chef Freddie Byrth Day.”
Freddie was a dedicated husband and father, who was proud of his family. He was a long-time faithful member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church. Freddie was a kind, sociable person who never met a stranger, counting many people from all walks of life as his friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Freddy A. Byrth and daughter-in-law, Laura Byrth; grandchildren, Lillian and Salem, all of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Bernice Clemons of Daytona Beach, FL; nephew, Tony Clemons of Los Angeles, CA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Byrth family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
