HIGH POINT — Mr. Freddie Howard Peguese Sr., 87, peacefully passed away on March 17, 2023, at Hospice of High Point. He was born on May 19, 1935, in Marlboro County, a son of the late Cleola Graham and Charlie Townsend. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Louise Peguese; step father, Peter Peguese; and Theresa Peguese, sisters, Jessie Bell Quick, Virginia Watley, Pecolia Quick, Mary Magaline Byrd, Emma Townsend and Deloris Easterling .
Freddie attended the High Point Public Schools (William Penn High School) After high school, he worked at Carolina Springs and Carolina Sample books where he retired from. Freddie was a faithful member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he attended over 40 years.
Freddie enjoyed working in the yard and was always willing to lend a hand to neighbors and others. He was dedicated to helping his family in any way he could. Freddie also had a favorite pastime of fishing every chance he could get.
He leaves to cherish precious memories with his three sons; Freddie Peguese Jr. (Dianne), Kevin Peguese (Felisa), and Ricki Peguese, all of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren, Mia Peguese, Tyson Peguese, Freddrick Peguese, Nicole Peguese Compton, Yvonne McDonald, Jason Peguese, Bryan Peguese, and Michael McDonald; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Catherine Bailey; a special niece Cynthia Quick.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.