HIGH POINT — Mr. Freddie Howard Peguese Sr., 87, peacefully passed away on March 17, 2023, at Hospice of High Point. He was born on May 19, 1935, in Marlboro County, a son of the late Cleola Graham and Charlie Townsend. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Louise Peguese; step father, Peter Peguese; and Theresa Peguese, sisters, Jessie Bell Quick, Virginia Watley, Pecolia Quick, Mary Magaline Byrd, Emma Townsend and Deloris Easterling .

Freddie attended the High Point Public Schools (William Penn High School) After high school, he worked at Carolina Springs and Carolina Sample books where he retired from. Freddie was a faithful member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he attended over 40 years.

