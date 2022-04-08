THOMASVILLE — Freda Mae Hill Hepler, 94 of Thomasville passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington. Freda was born Jan. 12, 1928 in Davidson County to the late Corbett Hill and Vellie Lambeth Hill. She attended the local Church of God. Freda worked many years in the furniture industry at Thomasville Furniture. She was a loving and faithful sister, aunt and friend to many, she will be greatly missed. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Hepler; five brothers, Fred Hill, J.C. Hill, Roy Hill, Troy Hill, and Willie Hill.
Surviving is her one sister, Ruby Beck of Thomasville; many beloved nieces and nephews; special friends, Patsy Pate and Dee Lambeth.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at the funeral home from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
