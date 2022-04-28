RALEIGH — Freda G. Cole, 66, formerly of High Point, died on April 18, 2022. A service was given on Saturday at Turner’s Chapel AME Church. Johnson and Sons assisted the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
