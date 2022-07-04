ARCHDALE — Fred Milton Garrett, 90, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.
He was born on June 4, 1932 in Martinsville, VA, the son of the late Clyde and Mabel Thomasson Garrett. He graduated valedictorian from Axton High School and later served his country in the US Army stationed at Fort Smith, Arkansas. A resident of Archdale for 52 years, he retired from the mirror industry as a plant engineer and was a longtime member of Archdale United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Friendship class. Fred loved his family and enjoyed family beach trips where he always made his famous homemade vanilla ice cream. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan, a passion that he shared with his son. He never met a stranger and could always talk to anyone. His words of advice to his family of “take care of each other” were demonstrated throughout his 65 years of marriage as he and his wife took care of each other. He will always be missed, but never forgotten. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Eanes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Joy Osborne Garrett; his son, John Garrett; his daughter, Joyce Leftwich and her husband Jim. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Justin Leftwich and his wife, Brianne, Josh Leftwich and his wife, Hannah, Jillian Leftwich, Joy Peek and her husband, Micah, Jenna Vogel and her husband, Ethan and his great grandchildren, Vivien, Gloria, Emery, Simon, Andrew, Rosemary, and Nathan.
A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA, with Military Honors accorded by the Martinsville and Henry County Veterans Honor Guard. His family will greet friends following the service and other times will be at their residence.
Memorials in Fred’s memory may be made to Archdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 4096 Archdale, NC 27263 or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on Fred’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
