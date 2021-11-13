HIGH POINT — Fred Eugene Denny, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Born in High Point, he was a son of the late Paul Eugene Denny and Elva Faye Grubb Denny. Mr. Denny was a retired Deputy Sheriff with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department. He loved working in his yard.
Mr. Denny is survived by a son, Matthew Todd Denny; a daughter, Sharon Denise Hill; four grandchildren, Matthew Denny (Britney), Kristin Denny, Josh Hill, and Skylar Hill; four great-grandchildren, Jake, Avalynn, Cambran and Wyatt; and a brother, Bobby Denny (Pat). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.