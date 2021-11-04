HIGH POINT – Fred Talmadge Ellison, 88, passed into his Eternal Rest, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was born in Star, NC, on June 7, 1933, son to the late Fred Oliver and Arretta M. Ellison.
After returning from the Army, he spent the remainder of his life in the High Point area.
He proudly served as a High Point Fire Department Captain, and retired after 27 years of service. He also worked for Singer Furniture Co. later. He was a member of Chandlers Grove UMC, New London, NC
Fred was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman, loving hunting trips to Montana, as well as hunting on his own land, NASCAR lover, especially Earnhardt #3 car, gardening, and a true dog lover.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Carol K. Ellison, sister, Wanda E. Bowers, brother, Duncan G. Ellison, and nephew, Ryan N. Ellison.
Surviving are his niece, Linda B. (Allen) Douglas, nephew, Dwight D. Ellison, sister in law, Margie B. Ellison, their families, and grand nieces and nephews.
Rev. Derald Smith, will conduct a graveside service at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Bascom Chapel UMC, 543 Bascom Chapel Rd., Robbins, N.C.
Memorials can be made to AuthoraCare, Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Pugh Funeral Home of Asheboro is serving the Ellison family.
Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
