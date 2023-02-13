HPTNWS- 2-14-23 MYERS, FRED.jpg

HIGH POINT — Fred Edwin Myers Sr, age 91, passed away on the morning of Feb. 10, 2023 at his home in High Point. Known to most as “Eddie”, he had been in declining health for several months. We are at peace knowing he was able to spend his time at home with his family.

He was born in 1931 in Iredell County to Fred and Jesse Templeton Myers. While in his youth, the family moved to High Point and it was here Eddie attended High Point High School. After graduation he joined the US Air Force and was a combat veteran of the Korean War serving as a cryptologist in the U.S. Air Force. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant as a member of the 15th Radio Squadron (Mobile), Air Force Security Service "The Silent Warriors" under command of the 3rd Army Security Agency, the predecessor of the NSA. His awards and decorations include: The Purple Heart Medal with Oak Leaf (2nd award), The U.S. Korean Service Medal with 4 Battle Stars, The United Nations Korean Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Korean Presidential Unit Citation, U.S. Air Force Aircrew Wings, and US Army Parachutist Wings.

