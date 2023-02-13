HIGH POINT — Fred Edwin Myers Sr, age 91, passed away on the morning of Feb. 10, 2023 at his home in High Point. Known to most as “Eddie”, he had been in declining health for several months. We are at peace knowing he was able to spend his time at home with his family.
He was born in 1931 in Iredell County to Fred and Jesse Templeton Myers. While in his youth, the family moved to High Point and it was here Eddie attended High Point High School. After graduation he joined the US Air Force and was a combat veteran of the Korean War serving as a cryptologist in the U.S. Air Force. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant as a member of the 15th Radio Squadron (Mobile), Air Force Security Service "The Silent Warriors" under command of the 3rd Army Security Agency, the predecessor of the NSA. His awards and decorations include: The Purple Heart Medal with Oak Leaf (2nd award), The U.S. Korean Service Medal with 4 Battle Stars, The United Nations Korean Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Korean Presidential Unit Citation, U.S. Air Force Aircrew Wings, and US Army Parachutist Wings.
After his return from Korea, he decided to pursue his love of theatre, studying at the renowned Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, CA and continued studies here at High Point College. He eventually left the acting sphere in favor of a career in textiles and furniture. His work at Golding Upholstery Fabrics led to opening his own sample book company, Custom Sample Service, which he operated until his retirement.
Eddie had a flair for the dramatic! He took great pleasure in orchestrating any event or trip his Family and Friends would allow. He was a huge sports fan and was never happier than when he was able to attend a Panther game with everyone in tow.
His stories are plentiful and note a life full of memorable moments.
Left to enjoy all of these memories are his wife of 61 years, Linda Weatherman Myers, one son Wynn Myers and wife Anne; two granddaughters, Jennifer Lynn Snow and husband Justin and Amanda D. Hedrick all of High Point, one grandson Ashel E. Myers and 2 great-granddaughters Aubrey Cedeno and Aaliyah Mayhew. Extended family includes brother Robert Myers, nieces, nephew and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Jesse Myers and his only daughter Lynn Myers.
Arrangements for cremation are being handled by Davie Funeral of Mocksville, NC. His ashes will rest in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of a traditional service, the family plans to hold a wake this spring.
Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Associates if the Triad.
We, the staff at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, are honored to serve the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.