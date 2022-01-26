HIGH POINT — Fred Bernhardt Amos of High Point passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 due to Covid complications.
He was predeceased by his parents: Charles Lee Amos Sr. and Betty Ann Fresen; siblings: Charles Lee Amos Jr. (Butch), David Richard Amos, and Frank Thorne Amos. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Amos Glover of High Point.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Jamie Johnson Amos, and his sons, Fred B. Amos II (Tuey) and wife Leslie, and Phillip Amos and wife Taylor.
Poppy, or PeePi, adored his grandchildren: Skye (11), Kaia (9), Raiden (7), Wyatt (5), Lilly (3) and Oakley (1).
Born in High Point, NC on Nov. 28, 1948, Fred attended High Point Central High School, UNC Chapel Hill, and High Point College.
After many years in the furniture industry, Fred turned his passion for watches into a successful business — Bernhardt Watch Company. Fred believed, “The customer is right, their expectations should be high, and they will make a friend in the process.”
In addition to his immense love of family and friends, Fred had an undeniable love for ‘Carolina beach music’. So much so that in the mid 60’s he helped form a local band called the Collegiates. They traveled mostly in the Carolinas and Virginia performing venues of night clubs, fraternity/sorority houses and large music halls. Fred became an accomplished keyboard musician with an incredible ear for music. The band stayed together for several years performing with such artists as the Drifters, the Tams, Major Lance, the Platters and many others.
Several years ago, four of the original Collegiates, under Fred’s direction, decided to pick up their instruments again and, in his words, ‘give back’ to the community by performing for local fundraising events. He directed The Collegiates in helping raise funds for such programs as Toys for Tots, the High Point Community Clinic, Hospice, Mental Health, local Veterans Administration and many others. Fred’s mission statement for the band was “Come help us help them.”
Fred was on the golf course at least once a week and most weekends. He had a way of turning a bad round into a good round with his humor and lightheartedness. He was as committed to his weekly rounds and the game as he was to everything he did in life.
Fred was a devoted fan, financial supporter and advocate for High Point University. He planned his schedule first around the mens’ and womens’ basketball games at HPU. Fred was a Panther Club board member and a lifetime Panther Club member. He enjoyed playing in the Panther Classic Golf Tournament every Spring.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The service will follow current Guilford County mask mandates.
Fred and his family would appreciate charitable contributions made in his memory to:
Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317www.victoryjunction.org or Foundations for Nations, 625 Prairie Road, Riverton, WY 82501, www.foundnations.com
