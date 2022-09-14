HPTNWS- 9-15-22 TRIBUZIO, FRANK.jpg

GREENSBORO — Frank Tribuzio, 93, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 12, 2022 at his home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gina Tribuzio, his son Frank James Tribuzio and his wife Jenny, two grandchildren Rhett 11yrs. old, Baylor 10yrs. old and a host of friends from all over the world!

