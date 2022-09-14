GREENSBORO — Frank Tribuzio, 93, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 12, 2022 at his home.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gina Tribuzio, his son Frank James Tribuzio and his wife Jenny, two grandchildren Rhett 11yrs. old, Baylor 10yrs. old and a host of friends from all over the world!
Frank came over from Italy with his parents and brother, when he was 7 years old. Since an early age, Frank has always had a generous heart, and wanted to help others. On their voyage to America from Italy, he gave the peasants his own food.
Frank served in the US Army as a Ranger in the Korean War.
Frank was raised in Chicago. He pursued an education in furniture photography. After attending DePaul University and several design schools, Frank began his photography career in the late 1950s in Chicago. He pursued challenges and he faced many challenges, especially when he moved to North Carolina, in the Piedmont Triad area.
Quoting Frank, he once said, “when I came down to the Triad, it would have been easier for me to parachute into the darkest part of Africa and set up a supermarket, than it was to set up a photographic studio in High Point”.
Even though he was educated in the field of photography, he never gave up, he pursued excellence, and was very gifted in fashion and design.
Not knowing anyone in the Triad area, Frank Tribuzio moved to High Point in the late 1970s and he opened Tribuzio Studio! Over the next few years, Tribuzio Studio developed one of the most technologically advanced furniture photography studios in the nation!
Frank Tribuzio loved golf! He played with his buddies at the Grandover Golf course! He had the run of the course any time he wanted it! He called it his personal golf course! He was a giver to whomever needed something, and at Christmas, he would bless all the guys with gifts at the golf course!
He was brought up in the Catholic Church. He loved, honored and respected God and would share his faith in Jesus when asked. He would say, “I know Jesus”. When he was able, he attended church service with his wife Gina.
Frank loved people and was cordial to everyone. He loved excellence. And he loved life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life Service for Frank will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday Sept. 16 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel 6000 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 officiated by the Reverend Judy Neal.
Gina has requested, in-lieu of flowers, memorials gifts be given to Harvest Church in Frank’s memory.
Harvest Church 4915 Guilford College Rd. Greensboro, NC 27407 In honor of Frank Tribuzio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.