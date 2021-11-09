HIGH POINT – Mr. Frank “Dick” R. More, Jr., 82, resident of High Point, died Nov. 7, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born August 18, 1939, in Oahu, Hawaii, a son to the late Capt. and Mrs. Frank R. More, U.S. Navy. Following graduation from Balboa High School in the Canal Zone of Panama, he received his undergraduate degree from Elon College (now Elon University) and his Master’s Degree in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Hospital Corpsman at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Illinois. As a resident of the High Point area most of his life, Dick was active in many areas of the community. He was a realtor for 30 years and “Realtor of the Year” in 1982, Youth Director of the YMCA, and Supervisor of Physical Education for the High Point City Schools. He also was a member of the High Point Board of Realtors, N.C. Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, N.C. Real Estate Educators Association, High Point Y’s Men’s Club and Colonial Country Club; and served on the board of directors for the High Point Board of Realtors, High Point Multiple Listing Services and High Point Girls Athletic Association.
On May 31, 1963, he married Kay Rachel Kennedy, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rob Kennedy, of Thomasville, NC, who survives of the residence. Also surviving are two daughters, Kelly Herndon (Brent), of Winston-Salem and Tracy Harris (Tim), of Southport; six grandchildren, Kennedy and Holden Hill, Caroline and Katie Harris, and Cailyn and Will Herndon; a sister, Lani Byrd (Mike), of Peachtree City, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ridge (wife of the late Harold Ridge), of High Point, and Suzi More (wife of the late Tom More), of San Diego, Calif.; two nieces, Carrie Wallom (John) and Christina Cayer (Mike), both of Fayetteville, Ga.; and three nephews, Brandon Ridge (Jennifer), of Thomasville, Michael Byrd (Laura), of Peachtree City, Ga., and Bill Comisky (Nichole), of Washington, DC.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1049, Thomasville, N.C. 27361 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
