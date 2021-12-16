ARCHDALE — Mr. Frank James Walls, 86, resident of Asheboro, died Dec. 15, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 29, 1935 in Randolph County, a son to the late James and Emma Walls. As a resident of this area all his life, he worked many years in the furniture industry and also enjoyed fishing at his home in High Rock Lake. In 1970, he married the former Virginia Lorraine Lethco, who preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by several siblings.
Surviving is a niece, Kathy Nance and husband Lucky of Asheboro; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the organization of your choice.
