HIGH POINT — Frank George Pugliese passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the age of 87 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, CO. He was in Colorado attending his grandson's wedding in Estes Park. Frank was born August 25, 1934 in Bound Brook, NJ. He enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served 3 years as a missile specialist. In 1960 Frank graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in biology. He then moved to the Washington, DC area to work for the Food and Drug Administration as a supervisor of Consumer Safety and Quality Control in the division of Veterinary Medicine. After retirement, he pursued a hobby of coins and collectibles and was active in several numismatic organizations. He very much enjoyed traveling the world with his wife.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Pugliese. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Pugliese, of Pennybyrn in High Point, NC; sister Karen Corso (Bob) of Milltown, NJ; sons Shawn Pugliese, Eric Pugliese (Diane) and Tony Pugliese (Sue), all of Maryland; and step-daughters Ginger Hayworth (Tim) of Greensboro, NC and Andrea Reinaker (Jim) of Delaware, OH. In addition he had seven grandchildren.
Frank resided at Pennybyrn in High Point, NC where he treasured the many friendships made there. No formal service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.