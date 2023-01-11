HIGH POINT — Frank Edward Siler passed from this earthly life on Jan. 7, 2023.
He is survived by his wife Vivian Staley Siler, of 50 years; children, Traleece Siler Graves, of Upper Marlboro, MD, Darricks (Shawn) Spinks of Ramseur, NC, Ladammingo (Deon) Baldwin, of High Point, NC, Adrianne Pridgen, of Kernersville, NC, Frankara (Frankie) Siler, of Greensboro, NC, a bonus daughter, Lisa Sibert (Brian), of Jamestown, NC, and a bonus son Patrick Quick (Delores) of High Point, NC. He also leaves to cherish his memories, sisters Mary Creasy Farmer, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Linda Williams of Washington, DC; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.