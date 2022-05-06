THOMASVILLE — Mr. Francis Gray “F.G.” Harris, 100, a resident of Piedmont Crossing and formerly of Liberty Drive, Thomasville, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community.
He was born on March 7, 1922 in Jackson Creek, NC, a son of C.J. and Lula Yates Harris. On Feb. 13, 1946, he married Flora Floyd, who survives of Piedmont Crossing. Also surviving are a daughter, Beverly Kirtz of Conway, SC; a son, Logan Harris and wife Connie of Mt. Gilead, NC; two sisters, Barbara Harris of Lexington, NC and Maxine Harris Surratt and husband Charles of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Josie Painter of Thomasville, Justin Lamp of Phoenix, AZ, Eric Cayce of St. Petersburg, FL, and Katherine Lamp of Winston-Salem; two great-grandchildren, Carly and Kirsten;
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Greg Harris; and brothers, Wade and Bailey Harris.
He was a graduate of Fair Grove High School, then continued his education at Elon College, Draughon College and Palmer Institute. He served in the United States Air Force during WWII, attached to the 400th Tech. Squadron.
Early in life, he was employed by T.A. Loving Construction Co. on the Cherry Point Marine Project; was in the Personnel Department of John A. Johnson Company of New York on the Clinch River Project, Oak Ridge, TN; was an accountant for Big Bear Stores; and then, a partner with Jodie Lomax in Dixie Broom Company.
In 1948, he was employed by the United States Postal Service; and then, in 1962, he was the founder of Harris Accounting Service. He became a member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church in 1943; he served at various times as an Usher, a Board Member, Secretary of the Board, teacher and literature secretary. He was also president of the Methodist Men; was Scoutmaster of Troop 104; and later, Institutional representative. He was a charter member of the Thomasville Optimist Club, where he served as President, Secretary, Chairman of the Board, and on various other committees. It was in 1960, when he became interested in Western Square Dance and attended a “Caller School,” later becoming a member of “Callerlab,” a group of square dance callers nationwide, and taught this form of recreation for Thomasville Parks and Recreation for 35 years.
His hobby was writing, covering local high school sports for the Thomasville Times in the fifties and sixties. In 1958, the novel, “Dawn at Midnight,” was published by Vantage Press of New York. Later, he became interested in Genealogy Research, devoting his later years to this field. In 1994, a book, “Harris, from Essex, England, and allied Families,” was published by Professional Press of Chapel Hill, NC.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Jolly and Jane Baity officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Harris will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 9, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 2 — 3 p.m. in the church family life center. Memorials may be directed to Fair Grove UMC Building Fund, 138 Fair Grove Church Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
