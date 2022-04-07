HIGH POINT — Mrs. Frances Wilford Hedrick, 81, resident of High Point, died April 6, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born July 2, 1939 in Cocke County, Tennessee, a daughter to Hubert and Leota Pruitt Wilford. A resident of this area since 1970, she was a longtime employee of Marsh Furniture and a member of Deliverance Tabernacle Church where she served as church treasurer. In 1975, she married Roger Hedrick who survives of the residence.
Also surviving are three sons, Joshua Garrison of Greensboro, Aaron Garrison (Delia) of High Point and Roger Click (Kim) of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Rhonda Click of Morristown, TN, Marilyn Monroe (Gary) of Cleveland, TN and Pat Foley (Danny) of Cochran, GA; a brother, James Wilford of White Pine, TN; a sister, Sarah Mae Hartsell of White Pine, TN; and grandchildren, Grayson Garrison, Brooke Singleton, Sarah Hartsell, and many more.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Brent O’Neil officiating. Her interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Deliverance Tabernacle Church at 1014 Gaines Ave. High Point, NC 27263.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.