HIGH POINT — Frances Thomas Robbins, 93, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Born July 24, 1928, in Roanoke, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Franklin Thomas and the late Alpha Goad Thomas. Frances was very involved in Green Street Baptist attending the Maynard Sunday School Class, helping with Mothers Morning Out for 16 years, the Wednesday night meals for 50 years, and Meals on Wheels for 16 years.
She is survived by her nephews, Tim Thomas and wife Cathy of California, and Kevin Spangler of Virginia; nieces, Ivonne Vaughn and husband Ken of Centerville, Virginia, Judy Nash and husband Dan of California, Dianne Van Cerena and husband Desi of, and Kimberly Spangler of Roanoke, cousins, Bettye Mason and husband Bob of California, and Cindy Brickey of Virginia; and chosen children, Frank and Linda Hensley of High Point.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Theron Robbins, and second husband, Paul Griffin; brother, Johnne Franklin Thomas Jr; and sister, Clara Jean Spangler.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Frank Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Street Baptist Church, 303 Rotary Dr.,
High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
