HIGH POINT — Frances Price Brown, 86, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Sept. 11, 1936, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Caney Reynolds Price and the late Dorothy Harrison Price. Frances retired from McEwen Lumber Company and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Leigh Stiles and husband Jeffrey of Mullins, SC; sister, Louise Smith of Archdale; and grandson, Christopher Stiles of Lumberton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Brown; daughter, Terri Lyn Brown, and step-father, Clinton Lasley.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Morris Little officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
