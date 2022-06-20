TRINITY — Mrs. Frances Moore Bright, 78, resident of Trinity, died June 18, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born May 22, 1944 in Madison County, a daughter to the late Jeter and Velva Kirkpatrick Moore. As a resident of Trinity since 1984, she worked in the textile industry and had a passion for craft making. She was a loved member of her community and will be dearly missed. In 1974, she married William “Bill” Bright who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is her son, John Frady and wife Dana of Sylva; daughter, Sherry Hill and husband Kenny of Sylva; a sister, Hazel Sutton of Haywood County; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Jack Tripp officiating. A private interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.