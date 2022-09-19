HIGH POINT — Mrs. Frances Lily Foster Lichauer, age 97, passed away on Sept. 18, 2022 at Pennybyrn Retirement Community.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1924 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Carl W. and Josephine Farrell Foster. She was a resident of High Point since 1932. She attended High Point City Schools until moving to Jamestown, NC. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1941, then attended High Point University and Bryce Commercial College. She worked for the Demobilized Records Branch of the U.S. Army until transferring to the Overseas Replacement Depot in Greensboro, NC where she met and married her husband Elmer Robert (Bud) Lichauer. They were married 58 years. She was a devoted wife and mother and was happiest caring for her husband and children. She was also an avid bridge player and played well into her 90’s.
After her children were grown, she worked for the High Point Enterprise in the Classified Advertising Dept. until retiring in 1990. She and Bud loved to travel and toured in Europe and Hawaii many times. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and daughter Barbara Lichauer Watson. She is survived by three children, Robert W. Lichauer and wife Cathy; Carolyn L. Lambeth and husband Mike; and Helen L. Abernathy and husband Frank; two grandchildren, Carole L. Sanders and husband Lance; Laura W. Armel and husband Roger, and four great grandchildren, Lindsay and Daniel Sanders and Ashley and Olivia Armel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265 conducted by Rev. Peter Leonard, OSFS, with entombment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield, especially the Smith House, for their love and care of Mrs. Lichauer.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265 or Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
