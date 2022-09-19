HPTNWS- 9-20-22 LICHAUER, FRANCES.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Frances Lily Foster Lichauer, age 97, passed away on Sept. 18, 2022 at Pennybyrn Retirement Community.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1924 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Carl W. and Josephine Farrell Foster. She was a resident of High Point since 1932. She attended High Point City Schools until moving to Jamestown, NC. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1941, then attended High Point University and Bryce Commercial College. She worked for the Demobilized Records Branch of the U.S. Army until transferring to the Overseas Replacement Depot in Greensboro, NC where she met and married her husband Elmer Robert (Bud) Lichauer. They were married 58 years. She was a devoted wife and mother and was happiest caring for her husband and children. She was also an avid bridge player and played well into her 90’s.

