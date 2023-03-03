HIGH POINT — Frances Jones Collins, 98, died Feb. 28, 2023 at her home in High Point, where she has been a resident since 2001.
She was born Dec. 17, 1924 in New Bern, NC, daughter of William Clarence and Ettie Hawkins Jones. She grew up in Plymouth, NC.
She was married for 55 years to the late Douglas A. Collins, who pre-deceased her in 2000. The couple had one son, Douglas Allen Collin Jr. who predeceased them. They lived for most of their married life in Atlanta, GA.
Frances was an independent spirit who was known for her personal generosity and love for her family, who were so pleased when she moved to High Point in 2001 to live closer to them. She was often seen around High Point with her only sister, Charlotte Wagner, who predeceased her in 2015.
Remaining to remember her and celebrate the life she lived are her loving niece, Pat Grayson and husband Everette, of High Point; her nephews, Larry Wagner and wife Karen of Charlotte, NC, and Douglas Wagner and wife Kat Kinsman of New York, NY. She is also survived by three grandnieces, Lesley Grayson Rosser and husband Pat, Meg Grayson Porter and husband Matt of High Point, Kate Wagner Kemp and husband Jason of Richmond, VA, and a grandnephew, David Wagner and wife Jennifer of Denver, CO, as well as eleven great grandnieces and grandnephews.
There will be a private graveside in Plymouth, NC.
The family would like to express love and gratitude to her wonderful caregivers, Beth Bryant, Sophia Landry, Marilu Starling, Pam Suggs, and Rosemary Brewer. Also thanks to the caring and professional staff at Hospice.
