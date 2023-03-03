HPTNWS- 3-4-23 COLLINS, FRANCES.jpg

HIGH POINT — Frances Jones Collins, 98, died Feb. 28, 2023 at her home in High Point, where she has been a resident since 2001.

She was born Dec. 17, 1924 in New Bern, NC, daughter of William Clarence and Ettie Hawkins Jones. She grew up in Plymouth, NC.

Trending Videos