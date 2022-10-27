WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Frances “Fran” Jeanette Ward Jones Burchette, 87 of Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem. Fran was born April 26, 1935 in Davidson County to the late Dewey Elbert Ward and Juanita Lavern Causey Ward.
Fran was a homemaker and after raising her children, became a long-term care nurse. She owned and operated Lighthouse Crafts and Gifts in Holden Beach. Fran was a member of First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
In addition to her parents, Fran is preceded in death by the parents who raised her, Lloyd and Fannie Burton; granddaughter, Tina Jones Martin; grandson, Tyler Martin; infant sister, Gloria Jean Burton; brother, Carl Gary Robbins; special aunt, Dot Hutcherson. Fran was first married to Richard Leon Jones who preceded her in death and later married Grover Cleveland Burchette, who also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Rosetta Lavern Jones of Troutman; four sons, Richard Jones Jr and wife Dee of Ohio, Gregory Jones and wife Debbie of Lexington, Troy Jones and wife Melissa of Thomasville, Keith Jones of Hickory. Fran is also survived by her husband’s children from his previous marriage, one daughter, Patricia Leigh O’Connor and husband Jim Long of Tree, CO; two sons, Michael Burchette and wife Ann of Louisburg, NC, Jeff Burchette of Winston-Salem. Fran is also survived two sisters, Brenda Emmons and husband James of Thomasville, Marillyn Conrad of Thomasville; two brothers, Roger Ward of St. Paul, VA, J.P. Burton of High Point; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Robbins and Judy Burton, both of Thomasville; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville, NC, with Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, High Point. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday evening, Oct. 30, 2022 at the funeral home.
