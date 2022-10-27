HPTNWS- 10-28-22 BURCHETTE, FRANCES.jpg

WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Frances “Fran” Jeanette Ward Jones Burchette, 87 of Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem. Fran was born April 26, 1935 in Davidson County to the late Dewey Elbert Ward and Juanita Lavern Causey Ward.

Fran was a homemaker and after raising her children, became a long-term care nurse. She owned and operated Lighthouse Crafts and Gifts in Holden Beach. Fran was a member of First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

