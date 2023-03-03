HIGH POINT — Frances Hudspeth Talmadge, 81, of High Point, passed away Sunday,
Feb. 26, 2023, at her home.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
Frances was born April 30, 1941, in High Point and was the daughter of the late Lester Hudspeth and Mary Noble Davis. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Ronnie Talmadge.
Frances had four children, Gina Eller, Danny Talmadge (Karen), Emily Wharton (Paul), and Julie Byrd (Rodney); a sister, Alice Price and a brother, David Hudspeth.
Frances was known to many as MawMaw but to none more important than her grandchildren who were the absolute apples of her eye, Jon Byrd (Sarah Lynn), Rebekah Long (Chris), Cory Eller (KC), Nicholas Byrd (Amy), Gregory Wharton ( Elizabeth), Allison Eller and Sarah Byrd; great grandchildren, Shyanne, Lynol, Summer, Bennett, Emma, Jena, Ellie Kate, Nathan, Davis, Salem, Hampton, Banks and Jovie; great great granddaughter, Alicia.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
