THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Frances Celestia Coman Coker made the journey to eternal life on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness.
She was born in Thomasville on Aug. 24, 1933, to Franklin Everette and Vonnie Fouts Coman. She graduated from Fair Grove High School, where she was Chief Cheerleader and an honor student. In 1955, Fran graduated from Catawba College, where she was named to the dean’s list and earned an AB in French and English, with a minor in Spanish, while also being inducted into honor fraternities Kappa Tau Kappa and Sigma Pi Alpha. Her love of English literature and poets inspired her deeply.
Mrs. Coker taught French and English at Pilot High School in Thomasville, as well as at High Point Central High School. While still teaching in 1957, she founded The Fabric Center, Inc. (also known as “Fran’s”). Her accomplished love of business and style led her to spearhead her company toward excellence, providing the finest fabrics and accessories from around the world. She owned and operated the business from 1957 until her retirement in 2001, providing the utmost service to customers who sought uniqueness and quality. She was nominated to and inducted into “Who’s Who of Business Executives” nationwide.
She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star and a former board member of the Thomasville Planning and Zoning Board.
On Aug. 15, 1958, she was married to Joseph Howard Coker, who preceded her in death on April 29, 1995. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers Bufort Coman and Russell Coman, as well as two sisters, Margaret Maurice Kinney, of High Point, and Mrs. Velva Lee, of Salisbury.
Surviving is her daughter, Celeste Coker Payne and her beloved grandson, Lee “Coker” Payne, of High Point; one sister, Elizabeth Thornbrough; and several nieces and nephews, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers Amelia Ashburn and Janet Helton, who showed her love and provided compassionate assistance.
A funeral service of celebration and praise will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC. Burial will follow the service in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held in the Asbury Room of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on the evening prior to the service, Monday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Children’s Home Society of NC, 604 Meadow St., Greensboro, N.C. 27405, or to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
