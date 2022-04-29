TRINITY – Frances Alice Sumner Brower, 97, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
She was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Shelby Watson and Ethel Wall Sumner. She attended Poplar Ridge School during her elementary years and was a graduate of Trinity High School. Frances was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church for over 60 years and a faithful and devoted wife and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talmage Dausey Brower; sisters, Virginia Barnett, Cora Hudson, Margaret Watson, Mattie Sechrist, Betty Frazier and Nellie Sumner; and brothers, Roy Sumner and Reid Sumner.
Frances is survived by two sons, Larry Brower of Trinity and Wayne Brower (Martha) of Reidsville; three grandchildren, Jill Brower of Wilmington, AJ Brower (Laura Beth) of Winston-Salem and Richard Brower of Kernersville; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Taylor of High Point and Lucy Clinard of Thomasville; brother, Donnie Sumner of Trinity; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Frances’s life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Trinity with Rev. Tonia Reaves officiating.
The family will speak with friends immediately following the service at the cemetery on Sunday.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Frances’s tribute page at
www.cumbyfuneral .com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 6073 Fairview Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Brower family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.