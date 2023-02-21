HPTNWS- 2-22-23 AMICK, FRANCES.jpg

WACO — Frances Amick, a resident of Waco, Texas, passed peacefully to the arms of Jesus on Feb. 18, 2023 at the age 98. She was born on Feb. 6, 1925 in Danville, Virginia to Harvey and Elsie Coppridge.

Frances spent most of her early years in North Carolina, where she graduated from High Point High School in 1942, as class salutatorian. During the War years she fell in love with Frank Amick, whom she had known since they were children. After Frank was discharged from the Navy, they were married in 1946.

Trending Videos