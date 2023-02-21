WACO — Frances Amick, a resident of Waco, Texas, passed peacefully to the arms of Jesus on Feb. 18, 2023 at the age 98. She was born on Feb. 6, 1925 in Danville, Virginia to Harvey and Elsie Coppridge.
Frances spent most of her early years in North Carolina, where she graduated from High Point High School in 1942, as class salutatorian. During the War years she fell in love with Frank Amick, whom she had known since they were children. After Frank was discharged from the Navy, they were married in 1946.
Known as a creative and witty wordsmith, she reflected on her life: “Oh Gee… it’s me, and who is me… let’s see. I’ve been a daughter, bride, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When I was born, my bed was a dresser drawer….That was unusual, don’t you think?”
Through her married life the family lived in Randleman, High Point, Waco, Marlin, Crosby, Teague, Victoria and back to Waco. At various times Frances served as church secretary, dentist’s office manager, and high school library aide. She also worked at Waco Savings and Loan for 20 years, and Waco Family Y for 7 years. In addition, she was proud to have served as a member of the Toastmistress Club, and held various offices in the organization, at both local and council levels.
She was also a charter member of the Brazos women’s business club.
Frances is survived by her four children, Rick Amick, and wife Jo Ann, of Richmond; Mike Amick, of Lewisville; Pat Waden, and husband Andy, of Lake Travis; and Nancy Lamb, and husband Brad, of Richardson; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and an infant great granddaughter.
