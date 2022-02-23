HIGH POINT — Floye Mae Narron, 105, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Nursing Home in High Point.
Floye is survived by her daughter, Kay Narron Nichols and Husband, Hoyt; grandchildren, Wendy Williams and husband, Mike, Keith Nichols and wife, Rhonda, Karen Peedin and husband, Matt; ten great grandchildren and her nephews, Rudolph (Rudy) Hinnant and wife, Glenda and Harold Hinnant.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Buckhorn Cemetery with Rev. Carol Dean officiating. In the event of rain, the committal service will be held at Buckhorn United Methodist Church located at 8102 NC Hwy 42, Kenly, NC 27542.
The family appreciates the staff at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Nursing Home for their care and compassionate attention they gave to Floye over the last five years, especially Angela and Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Buckhorn United Methodist Church, 8102 NC Hwy 42, Kenly, NC 27542, in memory of Floye Mae Narron.
Services have been entrusted to Kenly Funeral Service. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.kenlyfs.com.
