HIGH POINT — Mr. Floyd Ray Smith, 69, of High Point, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. His service is today at Mt. Horeb AME Church, in Evergreen, NC, at 2 p.m.
He leaves to cherish in his memories, a wife, Barbara Wilson Smith, of the home; one son, Floyd Ray Smith Jr.; four daughters, Christel Smith Coleman, Nature Smith Prioleau, Tasha Smith Desir and Kelisha Smith Harvey; one brother, Preston Smith; sisters, Elder Janette Smith, Gail Chestnut, Pastor Mildred Smith, Elder Shirley Smith, Tina Smith Booker and Crystal Smith Hemphill; two bonus sisters, Tiwan Williams and Amy Williams; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
