SOPHIA — Floyd R. Hines, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center.

Floyd was born in High Point, July 25, 1927, a son of the late Orville Homer Hines and Mary Bessie Weavil Hines. He was an Army veteran of W.W. II, worked in the textile industry with Diamond Mills, Indian Head and J.P. Stevens Hosiery for many years. Floyd later was a sales rep with Wayne Trademark. He enjoyed building homes, landscaping, rock collecting and attending rock shows. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Byerly Hines and two sisters, Frances Stroud and Betty Lambeth. He attended Trinity Baptist Church. Floyd was a hardworking, Christian man who always put his family first. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

