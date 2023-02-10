SOPHIA — Floyd R. Hines, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center.
Floyd was born in High Point, July 25, 1927, a son of the late Orville Homer Hines and Mary Bessie Weavil Hines. He was an Army veteran of W.W. II, worked in the textile industry with Diamond Mills, Indian Head and J.P. Stevens Hosiery for many years. Floyd later was a sales rep with Wayne Trademark. He enjoyed building homes, landscaping, rock collecting and attending rock shows. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Byerly Hines and two sisters, Frances Stroud and Betty Lambeth. He attended Trinity Baptist Church. Floyd was a hardworking, Christian man who always put his family first. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Marion and her husband Arvil and Donna Clements and her husband Cary; a son, Randy Hines; a sister, Carol Dean Wagoner; two brothers, Garland Homer Hines and his wife Dottie and Ronald Joe Hines; four grandchildren, Denise Herrin and husband Chuck, Scott Marion and wife Lori, Melissa Shampine and husband Danny, and Rod Hines and his wife Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Madison and Willow Herrin, Reed Marion, twins, Alexis and Alyssa Marion and Makenna Tysinger.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery by Rev. Morris Little. The family will receive friends at the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home, 976 Phillips Ave., High Point on Monday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Veterans of Foreign Wars.
