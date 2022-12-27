MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Florita Castor Mangundayao, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 76.
Florita was a retired physician who had shared a medical practice in Denton, NC, with her husband, Felizardo, for 36 years.
Florita was born in Cavite City, Philippines, on May 2, 1946, to the late Pilar Riego de Dios Castor and Servillano Castor. She attended University of the East in Manila, Philippines, where she obtained her Doctor of Medicine (MD) in 1970.
After completing her residency in pediatrics at Manila Medical Center, Florita passed the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates exam, along with Felizardo, in order to continue their medical studies in the United States. Landing in Baltimore, MD, they each completed another residency, which ultimately led to their recruitment by the citizens of Denton, led by the Reverend H.M. Baker, to practice in Denton starting in 1977.
Florita married Felizardo H. Mangundayao on May 5, 1973, in Baltimore. They raised two daughters, Florence and Francine, in Denton.
In their medical practice, Florita was a diligent, no-nonsense practitioner, who had an easygoing demeanor that endeared her to both her patients and staff. When Mountain Vista Skilled Nursing Facility (now known as Mountain Vista Health Park) opened in early 1980, both Florita and Felizardo were named as medical directors, where they served in that capacity until their retirement in 2013.
For many years, Florita was a member of the Denton Ladies Civitan, for which she served a term as president and was recognized by the organization for her service and dedication.
Florita was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She had a wonderfully infectious laugh that brought joy to those around her. A warm heart and a terrific cook, Florita enjoyed bringing friends and family together at her home to share a meal, play mahjong, share stories and laugh.
She loved her travels around the world, as they served as precious reunions with family and friends from all over.
A diehard Tar Heel basketball fan, she could talk stats, plays and player history with the best of them. Florita was the ultimate role model for her daughters, who worked hard to make her proud.
Florita is preceded in death by her mother, Pilar Riego de Dios Castor, and her father, Servillano Castor. She is survived by her husband, Felizardo Mangundayao, of the home; her daughters, Florence Adamo (Mike) of Minneapolis, MN, and Francine Overcash (Rodney) of Minneapolis, MN; her grandchildren, Willow and Wynnie; sister, Emelita Cruz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Lexington. The burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Denton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU of North Carolina. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.
