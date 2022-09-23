THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Flora Alceon (Peggy) Johnson Gore, 85, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 13, 1937 in Loris, SC to George Samuel Johnson and Flora Inez Miller Johnson. She retired as executive secretary after 45 years with Thomasville Furniture Industries. She was a faithful member of Greenwood Baptist Church for 64 years, where she served as leader in the Young at Heart, church secretary, and servant for the Baptist Men. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, shopping, crossword puzzles, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Maryland Johnson and Calvin Johnson; and four sisters, Virginia, Ludie, Velma, and Eunice.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, John D Gore of the home; her two sons, Darrell Gore and wife Denise, Douglas Gore and wife Leigh; one brother, Bobby Johnson and wife Betty; one sister, Myrtle Holmes; grandchildren, Jason Gore and wife Beverly, Josh Gore and wife Mindy, Kristina Jewell and husband Matt, Heather Reed and husband Robert, Jessika Duley and husband Jacob, Nicholas Gore and fiancée Ali, and Madison Gore; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Johnson and Doris Johnson.
