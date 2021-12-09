HIGH POINT- Mr. Fleek Simmons Jr. made his transition from this earthly life on Dec. 1, 2021. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 21, 1948, a son of the late Rev. Fleek Simmons Sr., and Mrs. Emma Dozier Simmons. He was also preceded in death by a son, Vaughn E. Simmons; two sisters, Rosemary Bynum, and Gloria Hill.
He was loved by the neighbors, and especially enjoyed spending quality time with his buddy, Mr. James Hampton. Fleek enjoyed playing with his special grandchildren, Mya, and Joselyn.
Hold on to God darling, and everything will be alright until we see you again in Heaven.
Those left to cherish precious memories are his wife, Ruth Caldwell-Simmons; his children, JaRon (Lisa) Simmons, Andre L. Simmons, Cynthia B. Simmons, Delvin D. Caldwell, Rosalin Renee Caldwell, Courtney Michelle Boyd, and Jennifer Graham; two special grandchildren, Jarmya and Joselyn; siblings, Charlotte (George), Pearl Simmons, Yvonne Simmons, Barbara Simmons, Don L. Simmons, and Danny Simmons; and a host of other grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
