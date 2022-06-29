THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Faye Joyce Matthews Goins, 83, of Thomasville passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Mt. Vista Health Park in Denton.
She was born on October 3, 1938, in Davidson County, NC to Carmer Lee (C.L.) Matthews and Bessie Arlene Miller Matthews. She graduated from Fair Grove High School and attended Ardmore Business College.
She was a sales representative for Avon and was affectionately known as the “Avon Lady.” She also worked in the offices of TFI and Old Dominion and worked as a substitute teacher for Fair Grove Elementary and East Davidson High School.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and attended both Crossover Community Church and Hillside Park Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William (Jay) Goins on October 26, 2014, whom she married on October 22, 1955.
Surviving is her son, Randy Lee Goins and wife Gina Roberson Goins of Thomasville; sister, Elaine Hulin and husband William of Thomasville; nephew, Scott Hulin; and step-grandson, Ryley McCrimmon.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. No formal visitation will be held.
Mrs. Goins will lie in state at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from noon to 8 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
