THOMASVILLE — Faye Hedrick McDowell received her heavenly reward on August 19, 2023.
Faye was born April 30, 1926, to James Franklin Hedrick and Minnie Etta Barker Hedrick. She graduated from Hasty High School. In 1949, she married Joseph (Joe) Wesley McDowell. They had four children, Patricia, Phillip, James (Jimmy) and Jerina. Due to Jimmy's handicaps, Faye worked at High Point Kindergarten for the Handicap. Joe and Faye were active in the ARC of High Point and cared for Jimmy at home for 50 years. She was the church secretary at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church for 25 years. Faye is survived by daughter Patricia Dawson, and son Phillip McDowell. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kathy Bates (Travis), R.J. Dawson (Kara) and Robbie Dawson (Gretchen). Faye has eight great grandchildren, Zachary, Katee-Grace, Travis Jr., Brodie, Ramsey, Elle, Keenan, and Wesley. One great-great granddaughter, who is named after her, Scarlett Faye. Also, a sister-in-law, Margie McDowell (Terry). She is the oldest member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church and was an active member into her nineties. Faye wants to be remembered for loving the Lord and special needs children. She will be remembered as generous, loving, and an obedient servant of the Lord.
