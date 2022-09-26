HIGH POINT — Faye Pope Bowers, 86, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Born May 21, 1936, in High Point, Faye was the daughter of the late Reid and Frieda Dennis Pope. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bowers, and eight siblings. Faye retired from Jack Cartwright Furniture. She and Robert took part in the American Legion where she was active in the Women’s Auxillary. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and mountains, and loved spending time with her family.
Faye is survived by five children, Pat Roberts (Paul), of Thomasville, Mike Bowers (Linda), of Thomasville, Linda Ferguson (David), of Charleston, SC, Billy Bowers, of Thomasville, and Bobby Bowers (Traci), of Archdale; eight grandchildren, Christi, Mandy, Lysa, Justin, Terra, Nikki, Robby, and Chris; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, officiated by Rev. Robert Symanski. Entombment will follow in the Floral Garden Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
