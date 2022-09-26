HPTNWS- 9-27-22 BOWERS, FAYE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Faye Pope Bowers, 86, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.

Born May 21, 1936, in High Point, Faye was the daughter of the late Reid and Frieda Dennis Pope. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bowers, and eight siblings. Faye retired from Jack Cartwright Furniture. She and Robert took part in the American Legion where she was active in the Women’s Auxillary. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and mountains, and loved spending time with her family.

Trending Videos