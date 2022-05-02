HIGH POINT — Fannie Mae Bailey Brown, age 97, widow of the late William Roosevelt Brown, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Born in Anson County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin F. Bailey and Myrtle Alice Scarlett Bailey. Mrs. Brown was a home maker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed rug hooking, quilting, and gardening.
Mrs. Brown is survived by three children, Margaret Elaine Brown, Carl Benjamin Brown (Evon), and Louise Hardin. She was predeceased by a son, Bobby Lee Boyd; a brother, John Walter Bailey; three sisters, Jennie Dunn, Alice Morris, and Elizabeth Lemons; and a son-in-law, Terry Hardin.
The family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs, dieticians, and other staff at Abbott’s Creek Center for their care of Mrs. Brown.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Love Joy United Methodist Church Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org/involved/donate or the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.