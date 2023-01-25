HPTNWS- 1-26-23 KERR, F. RICHARD.jpg

HIGH POINT — F. Richard Kerr, 75, of High Point NC, passed away on Jan. 23 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. He was the son of the late Fred O. Kerr and the late Mabel Wood Kerr.

He graduated from High Point Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from UNC Chapel Hill. He worked as a Sales Engineer for North State Communications for 30 years before retiring in 2015.

