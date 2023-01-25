HIGH POINT — F. Richard Kerr, 75, of High Point NC, passed away on Jan. 23 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. He was the son of the late Fred O. Kerr and the late Mabel Wood Kerr.
He graduated from High Point Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from UNC Chapel Hill. He worked as a Sales Engineer for North State Communications for 30 years before retiring in 2015.
Richard spent much of his free time working as a volunteer for numerous charities in his community. In recent years, he has served as Chairman and on the Board of Directors for Community Clinic of High Point, American Red Cross High Point, Mental Health Association High Point, Crime Stoppers of High Point and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. He was a member of Rotary most of his adult life and strongly believed in local volunteer service.
Richard was an avid reader and excelled in recalling American History facts. He enjoyed driving his 1965 Austin Healy “The Blue Mist” and was a member of the Triad Austin Healy Car Club. Richard was a big fan of Carolina Tarheel Sports and collected historical memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters Shannon Smith and Stephanie Smith; step daughters Christine Hall (Mike), Anne Hall (Michael); sister Roma Kerr Colglazier (Merle); nephews Christopher Colglazier (Shona), Nathan Colglazier and great nephews Graysen and Callum Colglazier.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 at 2, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC. Pastor Brian Marsten of Connection Valley Church will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. Private interment will be at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Jamestown at a later date.
Memorials in his honor may be directed to Connection Valley Church, 2013 Candelar Dr., High Point NC 27265; Crime Stoppers of High Point P.O. Box 2222 High Point NC 27261 or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made on Mr. Kerr’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
