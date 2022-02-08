THOMASVILLE — Everette Franklin Rich, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Hinkle Hospice House.
He was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Guilford County and was the son of the late Walter Edward and Lillie Mae Stroud Rich. He worked many years as a wood carver in the home improvement industry. Everette loved hiking, movies and motorcycles and was an avid reader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Jane Pendry, Kaye Harmon, and Rhoda Lawing.
Everette is survived by his sister, Nina Gwyn Sechrest of Thomasville; nieces, Amy Richey (Curt) of Denton, Donna Deluca (David) of Lexington and Christa Dickey (Alex) of Charlotte; nephew, Brad York (Sandy) of Lexington; great-nieces, Audrey Stevenson (Jamie), Farrah Coggins (Matt), Hannah Richey, Kristen York, Claudia Dickey; great-nephews, Luke Richey, Dustin York, Jackson Dickey and D.J. Deluca; brothers-in-law, Fred Harmon and Ron Lawing; best friend and companion, Wanda Railey; and stepson, Kevin Thomas (Rachel) of Thomasville. He was Grandpa to Katie Yow (Corey) of Trinity and Drew Sessoms (Marianne) of McLeansville; and great-Grandpa to Iris Gail Hurtdo.
Memorial service celebrating Everette’s life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service Saturday.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Everette’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Rich family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.