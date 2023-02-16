LEXINGTON — Evelyn Whittenton Bingham age 97 of Lexington North Carolina passed away on Feb.13, 2023, at Arbors Acres Retirement Community in Winston Salem.
Evelyn was born on August 12, 1925, in Dunn North Carolina, to Mabel Naylor Whittenton and Sampson Dewey Whittenton. She attended Dunn High School and Women’s College (now U.N.C.G.), graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. W. L. “Bill” Bingham. She is survived by her sister; Elizabeth Whittenton Smith of Greensboro, her daughter; Anne Philpott (Ted) of Winston Salem, sons; Bill Bingham (Beverly-deceased) of Roswell, Georgia, Jim Bingham (Meri) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Arthur Bingham (Dawn) of High Point. Evelyn loved her nine grandchildren, William McNair Tornow (deceased), Cameron Holcomb (Brian), Cabell Philpott (Kristin), Gray Mattus (Aaron), Kendall Summers (Markeith), Brennan Bingham, Catherine Bingham, Claire Bingham, and Fletcher Bingham (Micaela). She also loved her great-grandchildren; McKenzie Tornow, Ella and Matthew Holcomb, Ella and Maggie Atkinson, William and Mason Mattus, Jaiden, Jett, Violet and Wade Summers, Emma Routh and Max Tosi and Tripp Bingham.
To her many friends, who knew her, Evelyn was a saint, but she would laugh if you told her that. She spent a life helping others wherever there was a need or just to be kind. She was grateful for every day she lived. Evelyn was first a loving wife and mother. Her joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a hospitality queen, wise, generous, always beautiful, but modest and especially faithful to God and her church. Evelyn was honored to be a trustee at Wingate University, first woman on the Board of the Lexington Utility Commission, the first person recognized on the field as “The Dedicated Deacon” at a Wake Forest football game, an active member of the Charity League and forever serving on committees at first Baptist Church, Lexington. Evelyn was a woman who lived a life of grace.
There will be a burial service on Saturday, Feb.18, at 2 p.m., at Lexington City Cemetery and memorial service to celebrate Evelyn‘s life will follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Lexington. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall where the family will receive friends.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Arborview Residence in the Arbor Acres Retirement Community for their care of Evelyn. In lieu of flowers and family request for donations to be made to the Bingham Tennis Center, c/o City of Lexington, 28 W. Center St, Lexington, NC 27292 or First Baptist Church, PO Box 436, Lexington, NC 27293.
