LEXINGTON — Evelyn Whittenton Bingham age 97 of Lexington North Carolina passed away on Feb.13, 2023, at Arbors Acres Retirement Community in Winston Salem.

Evelyn was born on August 12, 1925, in Dunn North Carolina, to Mabel Naylor Whittenton and Sampson Dewey Whittenton. She attended Dunn High School and Women’s College (now U.N.C.G.), graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business.

