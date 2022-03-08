HIGH POINT — Evelyn Shepard Crumpler, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1942 in High Point, a daughter of the late P.B. and Naomi Gray Shepard. She retired from Vita Foam of High Point after 35 years of service, and was an active member of Hope 4 U Church, as long as her health permitted. Evelyn enjoyed going out to eat breakfast and then going to yard sales. Her true love and passion was her Lord, her family, her church and her beloved chihuahua, Gracie Mae. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, sister in-law, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Glenn Lee Crumpler; her brother, Percil Shepard Jr. and a sister, Karen Duncan.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Small and her husband, Terry of Thomasville; her sister, Zella Kimball and her husband, Arnold of Archdale; her grandsons, Bobby Small and his wife, Amy of Winston-Salem, Zac Small and his fiancé, Kayle Rae Lilly of Thomasville. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Holly Small, Hannah Small and River Glenn Small and a special family friend, Angie Rich of Denton.
A service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held on Thursday, March 10, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale with Pastor Joe Horrell officiating. The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends Thursday, from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and compassion shown to Evelyn while she was in their care.
Memorials in Evelyn’s memory may be directed to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online Condolences may be made on Evelyn’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of Arrangements.
