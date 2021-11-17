HIGH POINT – Evelyn Sharpe Seamon Conrad, 98, left this earthly world on Nov. 16, 2021 surrounded by her family, to join her many family and friends who have already gone on.
Evelyn was born March 21, 1923, the 2nd of four children of John T. and Frankie Jane Taylor Sharpe. After the end of WWII she married her sweetheart, Grover Seamon, who died in 1972. Several years after Grover's death she married her second love, Paul Conrad, who died in 1996. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jerry, granddaughter Erin, step-son Richard, son-in-law Kenneth and her siblings Melba and James.
Evelyn had an enthusiasm for life that never wavered. As a young woman she was an amazing dancer and good friend to everyone. During her younger life Evelyn always found ways to enjoy life, and was involved with Lady Lions activities, garden clubs and various church functions at Grace Lutheran Church in Thomasville where she was a long time member. Evelyn and her second husband Paul traveled to many places in the US and abroad. Her more recent travels took her to San Antonio, Oak Island, and visits with family at the coast. Just a few weeks ago she was sitting on the beach, picking up seashells and watching a beautiful Oak Island sunset. Shopping was an absolute passion, her blouse, costume jewelry and shoe collection amazes us all!
Evelyn is survived by her son Larry Seamon (Katherine), her daughter Patricia Wood, her sister Golden Humphrey (Bill), as well as step-children Larry Conrad (Lynn) and Diane Conrad. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren- Julie, Michael, Tami, David, Tom, Matthew, Randi and Kelly; and 6 step-grandchildren - Mary Lynn, Charles, Bradley, Katherine, Carmen and Robbie. Her immediate family included 17 great-grandchildren (who she absolutely adored!), 13 step-great-grandchildren (whom she loved seeing pictures of), two special daughters-in-law, Kathy and Margie; and two adorable great-great-grandchildren who showered her with frequent hugs and kisses. Extended family includes many nieces, nephews and cousins. What a legacy!
A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church by Pastor Cassie Overcash. The service will be livestreamed on the Grace Lutheran Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Graveside will be held Sunday at 12 noon at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Conrad family.
We're really gonna miss you Miss Ev! Your love of life and no filters kept us on our toes!
Please give hugs to Daddy, Jerry, Ken and Erin for us.
