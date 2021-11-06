HIGH POINT — Evelyn Catherine Johnson, 95, a long-time resident of High Point, NC, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Wilmington, NC surrounded by her children.
She was married to her late husband, Arthur George Johnson, for 51 years before his death in 2000.
Born March 9, 1926 in Princeton, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clinton and Avie Victoria (Saunders) Hickman. Evelyn was a loving, caring mother of five children. She was a homemaker for her family and worked in retail most of her life. Evelyn volunteered in multiple ways in her community including Guilford County Board of Elections, High Point Furniture Market, as well as other organizations.
Evelyn’s greatest passion was her involvement at English Road Baptist Church where she led the Hospitality Committee serving meals for friends and families for many years. She also served at the West End Ministries started by her church. Evelyn was a very caring and compassionate woman who cared for many neighbors and family members in need.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Wesley Johnson of High Point; and her three daughters, Peggy Robertson and husband George of Wilmington, NC, Carolyn Gossett, and Victoria Dull and husband McKinley Dull. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Stacy Miller, Taryn Robertson, Kelly Hartings, Amy Elder, Hannah Bradley, Madison Dull, and Catie Dull; and seven great grandchildren, Rylen and Avie Miller, Lucian Irenconsky, Emma and Leah Hartings, and Lilah and Maci Elder. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Larry Johnson; six brothers, Ralph Hickman, Johnny Hickman, Ray Hickman, Howard Hickman, Harless Hickman, and Eugene Hickman; two sisters, Beulah Winfrey and Hazel Brookman; and son-in-law, John Gossett.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at English Road Baptist Church, High Point, NC. A private lunch will be held for the family following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to English Road Baptist Church, 1111 West English Road, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
